The goals of Pyramids, Mohamed Abdel Moneim, Al-Ahly defender, were scored by mistake (39), South African Fakhri Lakai (77) and Mustafa Fathi (90 + 2).

Substitute Hussein Al-Shahat missed a penalty kick for Al-Ahly (90 + 10).

Pyramids played with ten players after its player, Ahmed Tawfiq, was sent off (90 + 4) for obtaining the second yellow card.

Al-Ahly failed to maintain its unbeaten record, which lasted 32 matches in the league championship, to freeze its score at 82 in first place, and it has a postponed match with Al-Masry from the thirtieth stage, while Pyramids has 73 points in second place.

