The goals of Pyramids, Mohamed Abdel Moneim, Al-Ahly defender, were scored by mistake (39), South African Fakhri Lakai (77) and Mustafa Fathi (90 + 2).
Substitute Hussein Al-Shahat missed a penalty kick for Al-Ahly (90 + 10).
Pyramids played with ten players after its player, Ahmed Tawfiq, was sent off (90 + 4) for obtaining the second yellow card.
Al-Ahly failed to maintain its unbeaten record, which lasted 32 matches in the league championship, to freeze its score at 82 in first place, and it has a postponed match with Al-Masry from the thirtieth stage, while Pyramids has 73 points in second place.
Match events
- The two teams exchanged control and possession in a good first half, although play was confined to the middle of the field most of the periods, with the advantage and attacking danger of the Pyramids players.
- Pyramids players made offensive attempts, and the right post denied them a goal (16) by blocking Mahmoud Saber’s shot from the edge of the penalty area. Tunisian Mohamed Al-Dawy “Christo” responded with a shot from inside the penalty area (21) that passed next to the right post of Ahmed El-Shennawy’s goal, and the latter saved his own goal from Al-Ahly’s goal by banishing Christo’s cross while it was on its way to the net (34) into a corner with difficulty.
- Pyramids players continued their movements in the wings, and from a cross pass by Moroccan Mohamed El Shaibi (39), Mohamed Abdel Moneim made a mistake in removing it from in front of his own goal, so that his team’s net went to the left of El Shennawy.
- The fifth minute of stoppage time witnessed a missed goal for Pyramids, with a shot by Mustafa Fathi from inside the penalty area, and the ball bounced off the left post, to find the follower Ibrahim Adel, who fired it, but Al-Shennawi was on the lookout.
- Al-Ahly’s performance improved, due to the changes of its Swiss coach, Marcel Koller, and substitute Ahmed Abdel-Qader almost equalized for his team (59) after Al-Shaibi dodged inside the penalty area and hit the ball, which Al-Shennawy sent to a corner.
- From a counterattack, substitute Mahmoud Oka passed the ball through the depth of Al-Ahly defense (77) to reach Fakhra Lakai, who fired it directly into the net the moment Al-Shennawi accidentally left his own goal.
- In the second minute of stoppage time, Mahmoud Saber hit a powerful ball that bounced off Al-Shennawi’s hand to find follower Mustafa Fathi, who fired it into the empty goal of his goalkeeper.
- In the ninth minute of stoppage time, the match referee awarded a penalty kick to Al-Ahly, after Karim Hafez blocked Hussein Al-Shahat. The latter fired it, but it rebounded from the left post.
