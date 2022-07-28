Culiacan, Sinaloa. – Through social networks it is made known assaults on commercial premises by a couple where a woman dressed as a nurse with a gun in her hand in Culiacan, Sinaloa.

The first data indicated by owners of commercial premises, it was said that in the past few days orA woman dressed as a nurse had entered a business dedicated to the sale of girdles located on the Avenida Niños Héroes, better known as the old boardwalk, together with a man to later assault local saying with gun in hand of the woman. Once the robbery was committed, they fled through the surrounding streets.

On Thursday morning, he was again reported to the emergency number shortly after 11:00 a.m. violent assault in the Las Quintas neighborhood. where it was reported that a woman with the same characteristics dressed as a nurse had robbed a business of the sector. Public Security agents immediately come to raise the corresponding part and find the alleged criminals. Without at the moment finding them.

Given the situation, several tenants came together and pasted an image of the alleged female dressed as a nurse to their tickets so that she could be reported to the authorities. It should be noted that this image was captured by a security camera where the assault took place in the Las Quintas neighborhood.