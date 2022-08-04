Sinaloa.- The report was given after 10:55 a.m. this Thursday when it was reported that it was being carried out an assault inside a bank branchPublic Security agents were immediately transferred who upon arrival were informed of the events.

It was said by the staff of the place that a subject dressed in black entered said branch and With a gun in his hand, he robbed an account holder of cash. who was at that time. Once the robbery is done fled in a vehicle gray without plates.

Minutes later, agents of the Investigative Police arrived at the site to carry out the corresponding procedures.

The affected person withdrew to the facilities of the Public Ministry to file a legal complaint against whoever was affected.