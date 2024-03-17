Sunday, March 17, Jalisco stadium field. Atlas of Guadalajara received a visit from Monterrey Soccer Clubfor the match corresponding to matchday number twelve of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
The tie was enough for the Cerro de la Silla Gang to finish the day as absolute leaders of the Mexican championship and go calmly to the FIFA date. However, those led by Fernando: 'Tano' Ortíz took the field with the intention of adding three… and they achieved it.
The player in charge of opening the scoring in favor of the Albiazul squad was the Argentine Maximiliano Meza. With a shot from outside the area, taking advantage of the fact that Colombian goalkeeper Camilo Vargas was ahead, he scored 1-0 in favor of Club de Fútbol Monterrey, at minute forty-four of the first half.
With tonight's victory, the team led by Fernando: 'Tano' Ortíz reaches twenty-eight units, becoming absolute leaders of the Mexican championship. Taking into consideration that in the Liga MX the first six places in the general table advance directly, and from seven to ten they play the modality of play-in, The harvest of twenty-eight points seems sufficient.
Monterrey has five games left to play. A couple of wins would end up securing their place in the top four overall. Or will they go for the record achieved by Víctor Manuel Vucetich in May 2023?
