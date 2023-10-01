Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/10/2023 – 0:21

With a beautiful goal from striker Hulk, Atlético-MG defeated Internacional 2-0, on Saturday night (30) at the Beira Rio stadium, in Porto Alegre. Galo’s third consecutive victory at the Brazilian Championship took him to 8th place in the standings with 40 points.

Facing an Internacional with an alternative formation (Colorado spared its main players for next Wednesday’s decisive match against Fluminense in the semi-finals of the Copa Libertadores) Atlético-MG opened the scoring in the 27th minute of the second half, when Hulk took advantage of a defense partial by goalkeeper Keiller to hit a half bicycle.

At 35 Igor Gomes received the ball in midfield after a throw-in, got rid of an opponent with a sheet and hit goalkeeper Keiller to give final figures to the scoreboard.

Fluminense defeated

If Inter failed at home playing with an alternative team, their opponent in the Libertadores semi-final, Fluminense, also suffered a setback, but away from home, against Cuiabá and with a score of 3-0. The defeat left the team in command by coach Fernando Diniz in 6th place with 41 points.

CUIABÁ SPORT CLUB!!! SIMPLY CUIABÁ SPORT CLUBE!!! pic.twitter.com/ULeqDMMve5 — Cuiabá Esporte Clube (@CuiabaEC) October 1, 2023

Dourado’s victory, achieved at Arena Pantanal, was built on goals from Fernando Sobral, Alan Empereur and Clayson.

Flamengo 1 x 0 Bahia

São Paulo 2 x 1 Corinthians

Fortaleza 1 x 1 Grêmio