With great work of six innings by Juan Pablo Téllez and Elkin Alcalá’s 18th save of the season, The Venados de Mazatlán defeated the Cañeros de Los Mochis 3-1 this Thursday to win the series 2-1.

Leonardo Reginatto drove in two runs, and Daniel Castro, one more, for the Reds.

the annotations

In the same opening inning, the Deer took the lead for the first time in the series with a pair of runs.

Randy Romero reached with an infieldhit for the short stops, then Ramón Ríos was dominated by Nick Struck with a fly to left. However, Félix Pérez was hit and Leonardo Reginatto doubled home to left.

In the seventh inning, Ricky Álvarez and Fabricio Macías singled for the Reds to reliever Andrés Ávila, who, although he managed to dominate Ricardo Valenzuela for a double play, allowed the RBI hit to shortstop Daniel Castro’s center field, who had to leave the game when suffering from the right leg.

Cañeros took off the whiteout in the eighth inning with a double by Juan Camacho, who made Wagner Lagrange ring on base with a hit.

pitching

Juan Pablo Téllez (7-4), the winner, fought for the Venados with six complete innings for three hits and three strikeouts. He was relieved by Gerardo Gutiérrez, Jesús Barraza, Demetrio Gutiérrez and Elkin Alcalá. The latter achieved his 18th save and continues as the leader.

Nick Struck (1-2) opened and lost for Los Cañeros with six innings, four hits, two runs and two fans. Then Andrés Ávila and Miguel Vázquez shot.

Los Venados will return to activity until Sunday the 25th, when they visit the Charros de Jalisco at 4:00 p.m. in Sinaloa.

Cañeros receives the Naranjeros de Hermosillo on Sunday at 5:00 p.m.

We recommend you read:

Other results

Sultanes de Monterrey defeated Charros de Jalisco 11-8, Naranjeros de Hermosillo beat Tomateros de Culiacán 4-2, Mayos de Navojoa beat Yaquis de Obregón 2-1, and Águilas de Mexicali beat Algodoneros de Guasave 5-5 ( in nine entries, at press time).