⚽ #LigaMX #Closure2022 #DatoGEB #HG Classic draw! Final Score – Matchday 3@Chivas eleven @Club_Queretaro Guadalajara and Querétaro have tied in 10 of the last 15 occasions that they have faced each other; 15th time that Gallos Blancos start a tournament without winning in 3 games. pic.twitter.com/YfiW8fPsWr — GDeportes (@GEBDeportes) January 23, 2022

In response to it, Alexis Vega executed a free kick at minute 9, which crashed into the left post because the Uruguayan goalkeeper Washington Aguerre it reached to graze the round one; however, at 41′ the attacker’s revenge came, who now sent the ball to the upper right corner, leaving Aguerre as a spectator.

For minute 60, a clear opportunity came for Guadalajara at the feet of Robert Alvarado. Fernando Beltran sent a through pass to Ricardo Anglewith the ball remaining for El Piojo, who grabbed the ball from the right, which went straight into the hands of the goalkeeper.

? ANOTHER VEGA! ANOTHER GOAL FROM ALEXIS! ? This one was not taken by Aguerre and we already tied the game. WOW! ?? pic.twitter.com/FRwEPuLVYj – CHIVAS (@Chivas) January 22, 2022

After the draw, Marcelo Michel Leano highlighted what i do for Vegaalthough he also accepted that they could have won the match, however, they were not effective when it came to defining.

“I think we have to identify and that if we are able to circulate there will be more plays like Beltrán’s where the goalkeeper took it, if we have more patience and don’t despair we can achieve good things; we don’t like to draw at home. We have a lot of quality and regularity and we continue looking for that eleven and we look for perseverance and intelligence and that gives us confidence. We will be a very dangerous team”ended.