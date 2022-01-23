Chivas and Querétaro split points after drawing 1-1 in the Akron Stadiumin a duel corresponding to Day 3 of the Closing 2022 of the Liga MX, where the visit began winning very early, but before the end of the first half, the Flock found the tie.
Barely at minute 1, the defender louis olives he made a mistake by clearing towards the center and without force to give possession to the Argentine Leonard Sequeirawho was encouraged to release a powerful shot from outside the area to beat the goalkeeper Raul Gudinowhat little he could do.
In response to it, Alexis Vega executed a free kick at minute 9, which crashed into the left post because the Uruguayan goalkeeper Washington Aguerre it reached to graze the round one; however, at 41′ the attacker’s revenge came, who now sent the ball to the upper right corner, leaving Aguerre as a spectator.
Already in the plugin, Gilberto Sepulveda He was nowhere near becoming a villain again. At 52 ‘, he cleared the ball, but the Ecuadorian kevin balanta he managed to head to leave in a good position to Angel Sepulveda within the area, but Gudino He went out to bail correctly, reaching to touch the shot to avoid the fall of the bow.
For minute 60, a clear opportunity came for Guadalajara at the feet of Robert Alvarado. Fernando Beltran sent a through pass to Ricardo Anglewith the ball remaining for El Piojo, who grabbed the ball from the right, which went straight into the hands of the goalkeeper.
At 69′ came a great rojiblanca triangulation that also came close to ending in a goal. The Cinnamon touched for Angel Zaldivarwho left short for Vega and he yielded to Babywho barely passed the line of the area fired hard, but again aguerre He managed to slap his hands to turn off the goal cry.
After the draw, Marcelo Michel Leano highlighted what i do for Vegaalthough he also accepted that they could have won the match, however, they were not effective when it came to defining.
“We had planned the game in a clear way and we received a goal through neglect, we knew that they would come looking to hurt us, the team had the capacity to react and if the first half had lasted five minutes we would turn them around; we had three very clear in the second half and what I celebrate that the team generated. Alexis is very special, not only in football, we are seeing his best moment”indicated the helmsman.
“I think we have to identify and that if we are able to circulate there will be more plays like Beltrán’s where the goalkeeper took it, if we have more patience and don’t despair we can achieve good things; we don’t like to draw at home. We have a lot of quality and regularity and we continue looking for that eleven and we look for perseverance and intelligence and that gives us confidence. We will be a very dangerous team”ended.
