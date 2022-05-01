This Saturday, Rayados beat Xolos 2-0 in the BBVA Bancomer Stadiumwith goals from the Argentine Maxi Meza and the dutch Vincent Jansenon the last day of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX.
With victory, those led by Victor Manuel Vucetich assured to play the repechage at home by being located in seventh place in the general table, while Tijuana He says goodbye to the contest as penultimate.
From the start, the locals launched themselves towards the opposite goal and at minute 10 came one of the clearest in a corner kick, where Cesar Montes nodded, but jonathan orozco showed up.
Anyway, a few minutes later, Maxi to pierce the nets. The Argentine took a free kick, putting the ball against the left post, leaving the player without a chance. Spidermanfinishing with 307 minutes without making a goal by the royals.
Later came more notices of The gang by table, Janssen, Jesus Gallardo Y Alfonso Gonzalezalthough Orozco was so much, as well as the Argentine goalkeeper Stephen Andrada who said no to the Ecuadorian Renato Ibarra.
Finally at 78′, The bull finally saw the light when scoring a pass from the tico Joel Campbell with deviation from Edward the Thirdending his scoring drought, as he had gone 1,148 minutes without converting.
Still in the final minutes the frontiersmen wanted to discount, because in a center Edgar Lopez he put a stubborn the vermin managed to divert without Third I could take advantage of the rebound. Already in the last action, Gallant hit a ball off a corner kick.
At a press conference, The king midas asked not to let the bells fly, although he assured that the league It is another tournament apart, but it did not leave aside what was done by Janssenwhom he praised for having been reunited with the goal.
“The Liguilla is another short tournament, there are no times, you don’t have to wait, you have to act specifically with that vision and conviction. I’m also very happy because Vincent beat (Antoine) Griezmanwho had 13 games without scoring a goal and today he reached 14, so today he beat him, Janssen he already scored, for us it is a great achievement”he indicated.
In addition, Vucetich explained the situation of his injuries as Rudolph Pizarro, Rogelio Funes Mori Y Hector Morenowhom he hopes to recover to face the playoffs next week.
“Dark he made a sudden movement, he felt a little discomfort in his calf (before the game), the decision was made to prevent him from participating, a study will have to be done. In case of Pizarrohe is already working with more intensity, next week he joins the team, we are going to see the intensity, but he is practically recovered from his injury. Funes He is still in the process of rehabilitation, he is already doing bodybuilding work”ended.
