From the start, the locals launched themselves towards the opposite goal and at minute 10 came one of the clearest in a corner kick, where Cesar Montes nodded, but jonathan orozco showed up.

MAXI MEZA GOAL ⚽️? pic.twitter.com/jcvTbXPmHM – Striped Zone (@zonarayada) May 1, 2022

Still in the final minutes the frontiersmen wanted to discount, because in a center Edgar Lopez he put a stubborn the vermin managed to divert without Third I could take advantage of the rebound. Already in the last action, Gallant hit a ball off a corner kick.

Vincent Janssen scored in the 79th minute, cutting a personal streak of 1,148 minutes without a goal. pic.twitter.com/IIztGE3ZSg – Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) May 1, 2022

“The Liguilla is another short tournament, there are no times, you don’t have to wait, you have to act specifically with that vision and conviction. I’m also very happy because Vincent beat (Antoine) Griezmanwho had 13 games without scoring a goal and today he reached 14, so today he beat him, Janssen he already scored, for us it is a great achievement”he indicated.

“The case of Vincent (Janssen) gives us great joy, celebrating it as it was celebrated today makes us happy and convinced that what is to come will be very good for all of us”, Víctor Manuel Vucetich. pic.twitter.com/GJ8iAWYJV3 — DLPTLV (@dlptlv) May 1, 2022

“Dark he made a sudden movement, he felt a little discomfort in his calf (before the game), the decision was made to prevent him from participating, a study will have to be done. In case of Pizarrohe is already working with more intensity, next week he joins the team, we are going to see the intensity, but he is practically recovered from his injury. Funes He is still in the process of rehabilitation, he is already doing bodybuilding work”ended.