With a goal from a debutant, Bragantino achieved its first victory in the current edition of the Campeonato Paulista. Playing at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium, Massa Bruta beat Guarani 1-0 thanks to the nose of midfielder Hyoran.

After this result, Bragantino leads Group D of the competition with 3 points conquered. Bugre, on the other hand, is in second place in Group A with the same 3 points.

After a goalless first half, Massa Bruta secured the victory when Hyoran received the ball inside the area in the 32nd minute, got rid of a marker with a spin and kicked into the angle to score a beautiful goal.

In the next round, Bragantino welcomes São Paulo, on Thursday (3) from 21:30 (Brasília time). On the same day, but from 7 pm, the Guarani visits Mirassol.

