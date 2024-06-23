The soccer player of the Monterrey Soccer Club: Luis Romo, entered the field to replace captain Edson Álvarez, who suffered a terrible injury before the thirty minute mark of the first half and which forced him to leave the field with tears in his eyes. A shame, however we want to see it, and yet, Romo knew how to take advantage of the opportunity.
In the added time of the first forty-five minutes, Romo was close to scoring 1-0 in favor of the The Mexican Futbol selection. In the second half, Jamaica had scored but the referee annulled the goal for offside. Minutes later, Luis Romo, who is being the player of the match, served for his clubmate Gerardo Arteaga, who scored with a left foot and made it 1-0 for the Mexican Soccer Team, in a match that was beginning to become indigestible for those led. by Jaime Lozano.
Mexico and Jamaica are part of Group B in the current Copa América 2024, where Ecuador and Venezuela are also present. The Venezuelans surprised everyone and everyone, beating the Ecuadorians 2-1, so if they achieved victory, Mexico would be fighting for first place against the Venezuelan National Team.
Gerardo Arteaga’s goal with which Mexico is beating Jamaica 1-0 on matchday one of the Copa América 2024:
#goal #Gerardo #Arteaga #pass #Luis #Romo #Mexico #beating #Jamaica #Copa #América
Airbus Beluga: World’s strangest-looking plane gets its own airline
[url=https://kraken13r.at]кракен вход[/url]
he Airbus Beluga, one of the world’s strangest airplanes, now has its own airline.
The odd-looking, oversized cargo plane — a favorite among planespotters around the world — has been in service for close to two decades. It mainly transports aircraft parts between Airbus’ manufacturing facilities spread throughout Europe.
Now, a new version of the Beluga is replacing the original fleet, which has gone on to power a standalone freight airline called Airbus Beluga Transport.
“There are very few options on the market for oversize items,” says Benoit Lemonnier, head of Airbus Beluga Transport. “Most often there’s a need to partially dismantle a payload to make it fit in an aircraft — whereas in the Beluga, it will just fit.”
https://kraken13r.at
kraken marketplace
The very first Beluga was originally known as the Airbus Super Transporter. But after its nickname — derived from the resemblance to the white Arctic whale — gained popularity, Airbus decided to rename the aircraft Beluga ST, retaining the original name in the acronym.
It first flew in 1994 and entered service in 1995, followed over the years by four more examples, the last of which was rolled out in late 2000.
“The Beluga was developed to transport large sections of Airbus aircraft from its factories in France, Germany, the UK, Spain and Turkey to the final assembly lines located in Toulouse and Hamburg,” explains Lemonnier. “It is a very special design, because it’s actually a transformation of an A300-600 that had its entire head removed and then equipped with special fuselage shells, a bigger door and dedicated flight equipment.”
Before the Beluga, Airbus was using a fleet of Super Guppies, modified versions of 1950s Boeing Stratocruiser passenger planes that had previously been in service with NASA to ferry spacecraft parts. Now, history is repeating itself as the original Beluga is being replaced by a more spacious and advanced model, the Beluga XL.
Longer and bigger than the ST, the Beluga XL is capable of carrying both wings, rather than just one, of the Airbus A350, the company’s latest long-haul aircraft that rivals the Boeing 787 and 777.
“The XL is based on a much more modern platform, the A330,” Lemonnier adds. “Since 2018, six XLs have been built, and the latest one will be delivered very soon to the internal Airbus airline. The Beluga XL can fully substitute the Beluga ST on the internal Airbus network, so the STs can become available for alternative service.”