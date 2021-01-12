Diego Simeone’s Atlético de Madrid remains firm at the top of the Spanish League. This Tuesday he obtained his fifth consecutive win after defeat Sevilla 2-0 in the Wanda Metropolitano for a match corresponding to the first date of the championship and stretched its advantage at the top of the table over Real Madrid (4 points) and Barcelona (7), and when still has two pending matches to make the difference even more.

In icy Madrid, which is experiencing a historic frost with sub-zero temperatures, Aleti was once again effective in attack and unbeatable in defense. At the 17, Ángel Correa scored 1-0 with a good left-handed definition after receiving a cross from the right from the English side Kieran Trippier. With the quick advantage, the local dominated the first half and was even able to extend the score with a shot from Luis Suárez that goalkeeper Bounou covered.

In addition, Atlético de Madrid closed in their field close -too- to the area guarded by Jan Oblak. But Seville lacked ideas to break the red and white wall. Marcos Acuña and Lucas Ocampos, both starters in Julen Lopetegui’s team, unsuccessfully tried to break to the left; neither Jesús Navas and Suso could do it on the right; while Iván Rakitic sought to expand his panorama with precise but harmless lateral passes.

And with the changes, Cholo Simeone’s strategy was perfectly fulfilled. Joao Félix and Saúl Ñíguez entered (for Correa and Thomas Lemar), Atlético stopped a few meters -not many- later and in the first one they had, they sealed the score. At 31, Marcos Llorente escaped on the right and sent a center back to Saul who dominated at the door of the area and took the crossed left-foot for the 2-0. Forceful, the Colchonero lowered the blind to the party.

Since the away defeat against Real Madrid 2-0, Simeone’s team did not lose again and reaped his fifth win in a row: Elche, Real Sociedad, Getafe, Alavés – due to the snowfall he postponed his meeting with Athletico de Bilbao – and now Seville. He has 13 wins in 16 games (two draws) and the lonely defeat in the capital classic. But it also has 31 goals in favor and only 6 against. Atlético have an idea, the players are convinced and Simeone’s plans so far go perfectly.