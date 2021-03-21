With an impeccable half-lap inside the area, Adolfo Gaich filled his mouth with the goal for Benevento to strike in Turin and partially beat Juventus 1-0. With this marker, Juve loses ground in the hunt for the Inter pointer.

Juventus does not stand. Despite the fact that it has Cristiano Ronaldo who in the previous one received an allusive shirt for his 770 goals scored.

So far, CR7 tried by all means but collided with his lack of aim, and also with Lorenzo Montipó who has an outstanding performance.

Benevento, who is struggling to escape relegation, hits in Turin.

News in development