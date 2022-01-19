This Wednesday, January 19, 2022, the semifinals of the Spanish Women’s Super Cup were played, having a more than special flavor, since two of the four teams in the contest were nothing more and nothing less than Barcelona and Real Madrid, and these they had to be measured for a ticket to the grand final.
It should be noted that Real Madrid came to this match with players out of rhythm, as several of them saw their first minutes after recovering from covid-19, a situation that strongly affected Real Madrid both in its women’s category and in its men’s category.
The 22 soccer players jumped onto the playing field in search of that pass to the final. And it is no secret that, on the one hand, the Barcelona team has hegemony in the First Iberdrola and is one of the best female teams today. While, on the other hand, Real Madrid is just beginning to be noticed in the world of women’s football, and although it has been reinforced with great players, they are still in a process that Fútbol Club Barcelona already went through years ago when it was the Atlético de Madrid the boss in Spanish territory.
Taking this as a background, many were surprised by the development of the match, as Madridistas and Catalans faced each other without breaking the zero barrier. And despite the fact that there were several clear chances by both teams, the minutes passed and the score did not move.
Neither Rolfö, nor Jenni, nor Esther could change the situation. Especially on the Barcelona side, as they were the ones that created the most chances throughout the match, but to a large extent, if this scoreboard was able to hold up for so long, it was thanks to a monumental performance by the merengue goalkeeper Misa Rodríguez, who took several dangerous shots of the blaugranas and prevented his goal from falling on several occasions.
However, Misa’s magic was not infallible, because in a duel where it was well mentioned before, there were several stars, the brightest of all appeared, the best soccer player in the world appeared, the captain, leader and scorer of Barcelona: Alexia Whores.
In this way, and when it seemed that the scoreboard would not move, Alexia appeared and at minute 91 he scored the goal that broke the zero and that practically ended Real Madrid’s aspirations to reach the Super Cup final.
The whistle blew for the last time and Alexia Putellas put Barcelona in one more final, which will be played this Sunday, January 23, 2022, between Barcelona and the winning team of the other series, which could be Levante or Atlético de Madrid. both great teams of Spanish women’s soccer.
Tough defeat for Madrid against their rivals, but as far as it goes, it is a result that can leave the meringues alone, as they faced a formidable rival who, as the cherry on the cake, will also face again in a tournament of direct elimination, since the draw for the UEFA Women’s Champions League 2022 ruled that Real Madrid and Barcelona will have to face each other to continue advancing in the competition.
It only remains for us to wait for what these two meetings will give us, which apparently today, can be truly memorable.
