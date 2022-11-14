The mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), plans to execute a road package valued at more than R$ 4.6 billion by 2024. In addition to bringing improvements to the city, the idea of ​​transforming the capital of São Paulo into a construction site until the end of the term is accompanied by an electoral calculation – the mayor intends to run for reelection. With a current cash position of R$32.6 billion, the City has ample fiscal availability and also plans to increase revenue through the sale of real estate securities.

The idea is to take projects such as the expansion of the Marginal do Pinheiros and the construction of fast bus lanes, as well as bridges, viaducts and tunnels to relieve traffic flow, from paper.

There are 20 different mobility actions. Two of them propose solutions for historical sources of congestion in the city: the intersections of Avenida do Estado with Santos Dumont and Avenida Domingos de Morais with Rua Sena Madureira. The elimination of both bottlenecks would take place through viaduct and tunnel, respectively. But the list also provides for the renovation of downtown sidewalks and a total of 125 bridges and viaducts.

If in fact implemented, the package tends to favor especially the south zone of São Paulo, not by chance the electoral stronghold of Nunes and the mayor, Milton Leite (União Brasil), a kind of guarantor of the current administration.

The mayor denies any electoral interest in starting the works in the third year of his term. “These are old demands of the city. We need to give traffic fluidity and with priority investment in public transport,” he said.

The extension of the Marginal do Pinheiros, for example, is an old promise for the more than 2.3 million residents of the sub-prefectures of Campo Limpo, Capela do Socorro, Cidade Ademar, M’Boi Mirim and Parelheiros, in the extreme south zone. On the way, the City Hall is still planning the duplication of 825 meters of Avenida Senador Teotônio Vilela.

IMPACT. As forecast by the Municipal Department of Urban Infrastructure and Works, obtained by Estadão, 12 of the 20 projects will have their public notices released by the end of the year. The set contains BRTs (fast bus corridor) from Radial Leste and Avenida Aricanduva, both on the east side, and the promised tunnel on Avenida Chucri Zaidan, on the south side. Together, they should cost R$ 1.7 billion.

If the schedule is met, most of the works can be delivered in time for the next municipal elections, when Nunes will try for a new term with the support of the parties that support him today, such as the Republicans, of governor-elect Tarcísio de Freitas.

Considered one of the most influential politicians in the city, Milton Leite said that the support given by him and Nunes to the then-candidate Tarcísio, in the second round of the state election, followed a “political logic”, already envisioning the race for City Hall in 2024.

According to the councilor, the current governor, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), was defeated at the polls for sharing the same ideological field as Bolsonarism, which, according to him, will not be repeated. The congressman stated that the center-right will be united against the left, which should be represented by the elected federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL).

Until then, however, Nunes will have his ability to perform put to the test. With a record financial reserve – the current cash position is R$ 32.6 billion, of which R$ 19.8 billion are free resources from the Municipal Treasury and R$ 12.8 billion, linked to investments -, the deputy who became mayor will need to not only launch, but complete their projects.

“We are not here generating cash of our own volition. There is currently a mismatch between the city’s needs and the actions of the Municipal Court of Auditors (TCM). The public notice we launched for the purchase of 45,000 properties alone has been on hold since July and with R$ 8 billion reserved for its execution”, said the mayor.

Urban project in the south zone can yield R$ 8 billion to the capital of São Paulo

The package of works planned by the City Hall is based on a fiscal base, in addition to the cash of R$ 32.6 billion, an optimistic forecast of revenue for the coming years in the real estate market. With the possibility of being voted on this year in the City Council, the Urban Intervention Project (PIU) Arco Jurubatuba alone should generate at least R$ 8 billion from the sale of real estate securities.

The proposal, which has already been approved in the first vote, foresees the requalification of an area of ​​approximately 20 million square meters that goes from Vila Andrade to the Interlagos Circuit, in the south zone. It is almost the same stretch that will receive the expansion works of the Marginal do Pinheiros (more information on this page).

According to the municipal secretary of Urban Infrastructure and Works, Marcos Monteiro, the intention is to build another 8.2 kilometers of lanes between the João Dias and Vitorino Goulart bridges. Initially budgeted at R$ 850 million, the work covers public areas, avoiding the need for expropriation.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.