A fiber optic network has been connecting eight West African countries for two months, a first in the region. While East Africa and Southern Africa already have strong terrestrial fiber optic networks, West Africa has lagged behind. But the telecom operator Orange has just turned things upside down.

Called Djoliba, from the name of the Niger River in the Mandinka language, this first West African network combines 10,000 km of submarine cables to link West Africa to other continents and 10,000 km of land cables to ensure communication on a population basin of 330 million inhabitants of Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Mali, Nigeria and Senegal.

Until now, the region’s telecommunications networks were built within each country, but without a cross-border network. This infrastructure is therefore intended to be a powerful factor in the economic integration of the sub-region, while accelerating very high speed connectivity with the rest of the world.

The overdriven bandwidth by optical fiber will be used by individuals and businesses in the region, but also marketed to other operators, internet access providers, content producers, such as television channels. “With Djoliba, local populations will be able to access even more easily health or education services, as well as the uses offered by the cloud computing“, underlined on November 10, 2020 Alioune Ndiaye, the managing director of Orange Middle East and Africa.



“In Africa, the number of people connected is still only 350 million out of 1.3 billion inhabitants, but this figure is growing rapidly. It is twenty times higher than fifteen years ago, even if the inequalities remain important “ Alioune Ndiaye, director of Orange Middle East and Africa Press conference

The demand for the internet is very strong on the continent, with 50% increase in traffic each year on the networks. Tens of thousands of kilometers of optical cables already run along the African coasts (at the bottom of the ocean), from Tangier to the Cape of Good Hope to go up towards the Mediterranean, passing by the Red Sea.

Once on earth, the data transported must also find an efficient telecommunications network within the territory. And this is often what is lacking in many countries on the continent. It therefore remains to link the coastal cities to the cities of the interior of the continent, which should take several more years.