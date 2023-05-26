The Vatican said the pontiff did not hold morning audiences because of his health.

Pope Francis, 86 years old, canceled the agenda for this Friday (May 26, 2023) due to a feverish state, according to a statement from the Holy See.

The Vatican did not provide further information about the pontiff’s health status.

On March 29, Francis was admitted to Rome for a respiratory infection. He was discharged on April 1st. Due to the illness, the pope did not participate in the Via Sacra at Casa Santa Marta, a palace located next to St. Peter’s Basilica.

It was the 1st time Francis has not presided over the procession since he took over the papacy in 2013. Even during the pandemic, the pontiff commanded the event.

Francis celebrated 10 years of pontificate in March. In 2021, the Catholic church leader was admitted to perform surgery on the large intestine. At the time, he was hospitalized for 11 days. He has already been diagnosed with heart problems and suffers from chronic sciatica.

In December 2022, Francisco reported that he had a letter of resignation ready in case he had sudden health problems that left him “incapacitated” for the function. He had already said, in July 2022, that he had no plans to resign, but said that everything depended on his health.

He declared, at the time, that his advanced age and difficulty walking had begun a slower phase of his papacy.