When it comes to fighting climate change, America needs to think bigger. Here is a suggestion of what this might look like.

At the climate summit he convened, President Joe Biden made it clear: “America is back.”

In order to properly tackle the fight against the climate crisis, however, a feminist foreign policy is required.

The authors Bridget Burns and Mara Dolan show what an equal climate policy can look like.

This article was first published on April 21, 2021 by the magazine "Foreign Policy".

Washington – The Biden administration has made the fight against climate change one of its key priorities – this is supported by many of the high-profile officials the president has brought into the cabinet, as well as his move to return to the Paris Agreement on his first day in office to join. But the Paris Agreement is only the starting line for effective global action against climate change. As science makes clear, the government under Biden needs a comprehensive redesign of a climate-friendly foreign policy in order to really do justice to the zeitgeist – starting with the new nationally determined contribution of the USA (nationally determined, NDC), its specific obligations to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, which Biden announced in the run-up to the climate summit with representatives from 40 countries.

For the US to really do its part in global climate efforts, the US NDC must reflect ambitions to do its fair share and to make a clear commitment to human rights and equality. In turn, it could serve as an important entry point for a broad adoption of US feminist foreign policy.

Joe Biden’s Climate Policy – Feminist US Foreign Policy to Fight the Climate Crisis

Re-accession to the Paris Agreement is a first step, but much of the hard work that makes the Agreement a success should be outlined in a country’s NDC. These non-binding objectives form the basis for measures at national level to combat climate change. The signatories of the Paris Agreement are required to “draw up, communicate and maintain” such National Action Plans, which set out the goals and ways to reduce national emissions and adapt to the effects of climate change. Steps in NDCs are ultimately entirely at the discretion of each country, and it is not surprising that they vary widely in terms of ambition, scope and accountability mechanisms. This is particularly striking given the oversized role that some countries, notably the United States, have played in causing this crisis.

Historically, the United States has emitted the most carbon in the world by a considerable margin. Also, while being the richest nation on earth, they have failed to deliver on global financial pledges of funds to aid adaptation and mitigation efforts in countries already on the front lines of climate change. The United States has a lot of ground to make up in the wake of a government that reversed essential environmental regulations and undermined global advances in climate protection.

With this in mind, a “fair share” foreign policy would recognize that the United States must make a commitment to global climate efforts that go beyond what is convenient domestically and the US’s vast historical emissions and their differentiated impacts across the board The world. Many people are already confronted with the devastating effects of climate change: from the exacerbation of cyclones, typhoons and droughts, to the displacement of the most economically marginalized people, who are disproportionately women, to the erosion of the land and water rights of indigenous peoples .

US foreign policy must be geared towards global solidarity and the protection of human rights

Climate change affects those already marginalized by gender, racial and economic inequality – and the countries most responsible for causing this reality, primarily the United States, need to realign their foreign policies towards global solidarity and the protection of human rights.

In 2020, 50 foreign, humanitarian and gender equality advocates and organizations presented a draft for the Alliance for a Feminist Foreign Policy for the United States. In the meantime, more than 30 additional members have been added. Efforts have followed the example of countries like France, Mexico and Sweden, each with their own models of feminist foreign policy – to varying degrees and with varying levels of ambition, from broad policy guidelines to changes in the allocation of aid to promoting the Gender equality through to commitments on gender parity in foreign policy positions. The US draft formulates a framework for a foreign policy that “prioritizes peace, gender equality and ecological integrity; anchors, promotes and protects the human rights of all; seeks to break through colonial, racist, patriarchal and male-dominated power structures and devotes considerable resources, including research, to achieve this vision ”.

The pillars of feminist foreign policy pave the way for a more climate-friendly foreign policy.

Like a pandemic, climate change knows no borders – the poorest countries are being marginalized

Take trade as an example: while governments struggle to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, the world is witnessing in real time how global crises require reorientation towards trade for the good of all. For example, although all countries share the goal of fighting the pandemic, they still use protectionist trading systems that weaken coordinated efforts, marginalize the poorest countries and prevent any progress towards connectivity. These nationalistic trading systems create injustice in health crises as well as in climate crises. Like a pandemic, climate change knows no borders, and zero-sum protectionism and a harmful focus on protecting intellectual property will only increase inequality and make the crisis worse for all.

As outlined in the submission of a feminist foreign policy, trade must be geared towards just and climate-friendly production and consumption; a focus on intellectual property rights must not come at the expense of human rights. As the pressure on the Biden government grows to weaken the control of individual corporations over vaccine production in order to enable more equitable global access, the world will see the same thing about climate technology. Access to green technologies is hindered by strict intellectual property rights and protectionist trading systems – a key sticking point in global cooperation for a long time. Add to this the oversized role of private sector actors, who are far too represented in investment arbitration and have weakened countries’ ability to implement public interest policies based on environmental integrity, gender equality and human rights. In the words of the draft feminist foreign policy for the US: “All trade agreements should contain a gender analysis, as well as a strategy for energy democracy, emissions reduction and mitigation of climate change.”

Protection of human rights as part of climate protection – Financing the necessary climate policy

Next, let’s talk about defense. Although some attention has been paid to the massive role of the US military in the emissions, recommendations for a “green military” lag behind the changes needed in this area of ​​foreign policy. Rather than questioning the jurisdiction, scope, and activities of the U.S. military, which will sustain high emissions over the long term, these conversations tend to emphasize the need to integrate climate change preparedness into security concerns.

That is the wrong approach. Responding to climate change with the security aspect is incompatible with the protection of human rights, especially for the hardest hit people in the world. In order to do its part for global climate protection, US foreign policy must reduce its military spending – advocates of an American “fair share” NDC have proposed an annual cut of at least 200 billion dollars – and thus free up hundreds of billions of dollars for climate investments. As feminist foreign policy recognizes, there is simply no road to climate protection without demilitarization as the ultimate goal.

And finally there is the issue of climate finance. Feminist foreign policy calls for a major new commitment to provide climate protection funding that meets the capacity and responsibility of the United States. Funds are needed to help poorer countries adapt to global warming and mitigate its effects, as well as to repair losses and damage already suffered. There is also the question of compensation for countries facing the worst of the impact. So far, the United States has only contributed $ 1 billion of the $ 3 billion promised to the Green Climate Fund. (And that promise was far too low to reflect the U.S.’s fair share.)

Joe Biden’s climate summit with heads of state and government: return of the US to the negotiating table

Feminist foreign policy required the United States to contribute at least a significant portion of the global goal of $ 100 billion a year by 2020 and ensure gender equitable funding. Fair share accounting, for example, requires the US to contribute at least $ 800 billion to international climate finance between 2021 and 2030, divided equally between financing climate change mitigation, adaptation and repairing the losses and damage already caused by irreversible climate change.

The climate summit of heads of state and government set the tone for the return of the USA to the negotiating table of the United Nations; the need for an ambitious and united effort is clear. This moment should serve as an initial spark to increase US engagement and move to a more climate-friendly foreign policy that addresses the interrelated global challenges of environmental degradation, gender and economic inequality, and the protection of human rights.

If Biden is ready to act on climate change, he doesn’t need to look long for possible solutions: the draft of a feminist foreign policy is there.

by Bridget Burns and Mara Dolan

Bridget Burns is the director of the Women’s Environment and Development Organization.

Mara Dolan is Program and Advocate Officer for the Women’s Environment and Development Organization.

This article was first published in English on April 21, 2021 in the magazine "ForeignPolicy.com"