Al Falah Academies announced the opening of registration for the academic year 2024-2025 in its four branches in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, in the areas of “Mohammed bin Zayed City, Bani Yas, Al Khabeesi, and Al Jimi” for limited seats for some classes, starting from July 29th until August 25th.

In detail, Al Falah Academies is a purposeful initiative, within the social and educational initiatives of the Presidential Affairs Court, to consolidate the values ​​of solidarity and social cohesion, develop the knowledge and capabilities of the emerging generations, and build their future, according to the highest standards. The academies apply the curriculum of the Ministry of Education, and focus on excellence in the Arabic language and national identity, social studies and Islamic education, as well as the English language, mathematics, computer science, and other academic subjects that enhance the student’s personality and open up broad horizons for academic excellence in his university life.

The school stressed that the main objective of its establishment is to provide an educational opportunity for students from low-income families who face challenges in accessing education. Therefore, the school was keen to have very low and unified fees for all stages of education from kindergarten to twelfth grade, to enable all learners to access education by providing distinguished, comprehensive and coherent educational programs that are in line with the curricula and academic achievement standards based on the curriculum of the Ministry of Education in order to achieve the state’s vision of sustainable learning.

She stressed on providing a comprehensive and high-quality educational environment that responds to students’ voices, enriching learning resources, providing opportunities for the community and parents to participate in the learning and decision-making process, and modern educational buildings that apply the highest safety standards, include multiple educational resources, are equipped with international standards, and modern educational tools, including children’s play areas, a football field, a basketball court, and a sports field, in addition to highly qualified teachers who focus on improving student outcomes through their commitment to continuous professional development, quality teaching, evidence-based practical application, training, guidance, and collaboration.

The school indicated that the annual tuition fees are unified for all grades and amount to 4,000 dirhams per student, and students’ fees must be paid for the entire year or choose a payment plan for a semester or quarter. If the student wishes to use a different payment plan, he must obtain prior approval from the school principal, noting that the school reserves the right to reject any student who does not meet all admission requirements, and no student will be considered officially registered until he meets all admission requirements and pays his fees or makes payment arrangements.

It is worth noting that Al Falah Academy was launched at the beginning of the last academic year 2023-2024, with two schools in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, and each school received 1,125 male and female students, from kindergarten one to grade eight, while two new schools in Bani Yas City in Abu Dhabi and Al Jimi area in Al Ain will begin receiving students at the beginning of the next academic year, and they will attract students up to grade 12 with a capacity of 1,750 male and female students for each school.