A 28-year-old man who caused a collision at the end of last year in Oudkarspel in Noord-Holland, in which a 20-year-old cyclist was fatally injured and three others seriously injured, had consumed almost four times more alcohol than the legal limit.

This became apparent on Thursday during a first preliminary session in the criminal case against Danny V. from Noord-Scharwoude at the court in Alkmaar. The accident took place in the late afternoon of December 12, 2021, the day Max Verstappen became Formula I world champion in Abu Dhabi. On the Voorburggracht in Oudkarspel, an elongated village, V. (28) hit a group of eight cyclists while overtaking. Four of them were seriously injured. A few days later, 20-year-old Jesse Smit died in hospital.

Going home with ‘drunk head’

V. drove on after the accident, but was traced in no time. According to local media, his license plate was left behind at the scene of the accident. He explained to the police that he had been watching Verstappen’s race with a few mates in the pub. Reportedly, both the perpetrator and victims had been in the same cafe to watch the race. Then he had driven home with his ‘drunken head’, his younger nephew beside him. See also Porsche 996 Classic Club Coupe with Mezger is the ultimate 996



Quote

Seeing the impact this is already having on my life I can only try to imagine how bad this must be for them Danny V.

When he hit something on the way, he was shocked and drove on, he said. At home, he parked his car in the garage and walked the dog with his girlfriend. He told her nothing.

No words for

V. told the court that he found the events ‘terrible’ for the victims and especially for the relatives. ,,I have no words for it. When I see the impact this is already having on my life, I can only try to imagine how bad this must be for them.”

His counsel asked the court to appoint a behavioral expert to investigate V., who, according to his own psychologist, suffers from a form of amnesia. She also wanted to investigate whether her client was fully accountable when he continued driving after the collision. The court rejected that request.

It is not known when the substance of the case will be heard.