Nuevo León.- What would you do to find a lost pet? While some people offer large amounts of money and hand out thousands of flyers with search engines, a couple of little sisters managed with a drawing and 20 pesos to find their dog in Nuevo Leon

After losing their dog, the 4 and 6-year-old girls began the search, for this they made drawings of their four-legged friend and in them they offered a reward of 20 pesos for the person who helped them locate the dog.

The drawing was spread on social networks and this weekend, the mother of the minors confirmed that the dog returned home safe and sound. She even shared a photo of the dog, which shows the accuracy of her daughter’s drawing.

“To everyone who shared the image of the puppy, thank you very much!!! It is now with its owners.”

The puppy was supposedly lost in the Arboledas de Santo Domingo neighborhood in the municipality of San Nicolás, after having left behind the girls’ mother when she was on her way to the supermarket.

They looked for it, but unable to find it, the girls decided to draw it in a notebook and offer a reward to whoever found it. However, they never imagined that the idea would be a complete success and that with it they could be reunited with their furry friend.