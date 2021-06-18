Croatia, the World Cup runner-up, was far from the match in the first minutes, and received a strong blow when a penalty kick was awarded to the Czech Republic after defender Dejan Lovren’s arm collided in the face of striker Patrick Shek inside the area.

Shayk gathered his strength and nose bled after the game, and hit the ball in the bottom corner of the goal to top the list of top scorers in the tournament with his third goal.

The Croatian team equalized two minutes after the start of the second half, when the ball reached Perisic On the left side, he ran into the center of the field and fired a powerful shot into the top corner.

With this tie, the Czech team leads Group D with four points, and second-placed England will meet Scotland in their second match later on Friday.