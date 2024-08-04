He Netherlands football returned to activity this Sunday with the dispute of the Super Cup where the teams of the PSV and the Feyenoord They faced each other, both arriving as the last winners of the Erevidisie and as the current champions of the Dutch Cup and the local tournament.

In addition, this match had a special touch: two Mexicans were part of the squad. Santiago Gimenez by Feyenoord, who would also end up influencing the scoreboard score two goalsand on the PSV side, Hirving Lozano, although he remained on the bench.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

The match started with PSV winning with a goal in the 9th minute courtesy of Noa Lang. After that goal, the local team relaxed and that was when the Mexican National Team striker appeared and converted a penalty into a goal in the 29th minute and tied the match. Minutes before the end of the first half, Feyenoord took the lead with a goal from Bart Newkoop at 33′.

Things were looking good for the Rotterdam team, but at the start of the second half, Luuk de Jong PSV equalised in the 48th minute. But for the second time, Santi Giménez managed to put his team ahead in the 54th minute via penalty. PSV tied the game again in the 65th minute with their third goal of the match via penalty. Guus Til.

It seemed like it would end in a draw, but the goals kept coming, Feyenoord regained the lead in the 72nd minute with a goal from Antoni Milambo but Luuk de Jong tied the score at 80′ and there was no further change so regular time ended with a 4-4 draw and everything would be decided in a penalty shootout.

Both teams started off well from the penalty spot, but then two poor saves by Guus Til and Johan Bakayoko ended PSV’s chances of winning and the scoreline was 2-4.

Feyenoord have thus claimed their first title of the 2024-2025 season. As for the start of the Eredivisie, there are still several weeks to go, so we will have to wait to see more European football.