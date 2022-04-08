PACHUCA IS THE NEW LEADER AFTER WINNING TIGRES 2-1! ?#LigaMX ?? pic.twitter.com/htMUIcU9nC – Now or Never ESPN (@ahoraonuncaespn) April 8, 2022

At 29′, Kevin centered and a defender managed to deflect, so the Argentine goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman had to go into action to repel the round that was threatening his bow, while the French Andre-Pierre Gignac He missed a clear opportunity inside the area by sending the ball to one side.

?#Do not miss it

Great center by Kevin Álvarez where Víctor Guzmán perfectly closes the pincer to open the scoring Pachuca 1-0 Tigers

After the defeat suffered, the coach of the U of Nuevo León, Michael Herreraindicated that from the start they went out looking for victory, in addition there were plays that they did not know how to specify, although they also highlighted the work of their rival, one of the best teams in the championship, which is led by the Uruguayan William Almada.

DON Víctor Guzmán, ladies and gentlemen!

The next commitment tigers It will be this Sunday, April 10, when he visits Queretarowhile Pachuca will receive Xolos in it Hidalgo Stadium next Monday, April 11.