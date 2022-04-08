Tigres is no longer the leader of the 2022 Closing Tournament of Liga MX, since in the pending duel on Day 9 they fell 2-1 against Pachuca in the Hidalgo Stadiumwith which the hidalguenses return to the top with 28 points, leaving the felines with 26.
The duel was even, it had its sparks, with the Tuzos warning at minute 18 when the Colombian Aviles Hurtado filtered into the area to find Kevin Alvarez, who burst the crossbar with his shot; Similarly, just two minutes later, the French Florian Thauvin He responded by evading two markers to enter the area and find the crossbar as well.
At 29′, Kevin centered and a defender managed to deflect, so the Argentine goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman had to go into action to repel the round that was threatening his bow, while the French Andre-Pierre Gignac He missed a clear opportunity inside the area by sending the ball to one side.
For the second half, the bomboro warned with a header at 47′, but the ball went to one side, something that would pay dearly, since in less than ten minutes the home side would go to the front through Victor Guzmanwho left behind Diego Reyesafter a long center of Kevin.
However, at 64′, Miguel Tapias he fell asleep and allowed the royals to draw thanks to the Colombian Luis Quinones. The defender let the ball bounce inside the area, allowing the arrival of the winger, who put pressure on him and before the Argentine goalkeeper left Oscar Ustari reached to put the leg to equalize the blackboard.
Despite the advantage, those from Bella Airosa continued to seek to increase the difference and at 75′ stolen released a strong shot that El Paton reached to slap, something that he could not repeat at 85′ when The Pocho controlled a ball in the area and took a low left foot to close the 2-1 victory and get his double.
After the defeat suffered, the coach of the U of Nuevo León, Michael Herreraindicated that from the start they went out looking for victory, in addition there were plays that they did not know how to specify, although they also highlighted the work of their rival, one of the best teams in the championship, which is led by the Uruguayan William Almada.
“That’s how all the games are going to be, we have to have more concentration, better than what we’ve been doing. We gave spaces, we gave away moments and we didn’t take advantage of the opportunities we had. We knew it was going to be a difficult game, complicated, we didn’t have the forcefulness what follows, to think about the next match. Of course we came out with the idea of winning, it didn’t give us the result but we always came out with that idea”he exclaimed The lice.
The next commitment tigers It will be this Sunday, April 10, when he visits Queretarowhile Pachuca will receive Xolos in it Hidalgo Stadium next Monday, April 11.
