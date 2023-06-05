Manolo Jimenez Salinascandidate for government of Coahuila of the Alliance for Securityit was proclaimed contest winner this Sunday, with a double-digit advantage over its closest competitor.

In a press conference, the standard bearer of the alliance formed by the PAN, PRI and PRD parties expressed that “We are very happy”since the advantage in voting is going to be maintained.

He referred that the exit polls carried out by various companies in the field give it an advantage of 55 to 61 percent in the vote registered on election day this Sunday.

He also indicated that the minutes of the Preliminary Election Results Program (PREP) and they also have the same behavior.

Jiménez Salinas thanked the Coahuilenses who trusted the project made up of the PAN, PRI and PRD team.

“Thanks to the team with which we are going to work to improve people’s quality of life; is the winning team of this electoral contest, ”she pointed out.