Juarez City.– Jasmine Casarez was reunited with the goal and with a double in the second half she gave the Bravas de Juárez a 2-0 victory over Gallos Femenil de Querétaro, this Thursday under moderate rain at the Alameda Olympic Stadium in the capital of Querétaro.

The match corresponded to Matchday 12 of Apertura 2024 of the Liga MX Femenil, and with the victory the borders reached 20 points, the product of six games won, two tied and five lost, with 20 goals for and eight against.

In addition, the ‘bravalácticos’ added the fourth game in a row without conceding a goal, and only one in the last seven games.

After having ended the first half goalless, at 13 minutes into the complementary part the Juarenses took a foul almost in the midfield and in a prefabricated play the ball reached Casarez’s domain inside the area, where he took off a defense and beat goalkeeper Claudia Lozoya to open the scoring.

Just seven minutes later Casarez was present once again on the scoreboard when he headed a cross sent by Prisca Chilufya from the right wing.

Las Bravas will play away from home again next Monday when they visit Atlético de San Luis, and will return to ‘Benito Juárez’ on Saturday, October 5 to host the Diablas Rojas del Toluca.