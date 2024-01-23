Experience vouchers are often disappointing, the Consumers' Association says after research. Recipients of vouchers for drinks, dinner or overnight accommodation are confronted with extra costs or do not get what the voucher promises. To avoid buying a cat in a poke, it is better to check a number of things carefully in advance.
Maartje Huijben
Latest update:
16:47
