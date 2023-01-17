The Egyptian national team scored 35 goals, while the American team scored 16 goals, in the third round of Group G.

The first half of the match ended with Egypt’s lead over America 19-7, before the match and the second half ended with a score of 35-16.

The Egyptian control was tyrant in the two halves of the match.

The Egyptian Handball Federation wrote on its documented Facebook page: “To the main role with the full mark.”

With this victory, the national team continues its brilliant performance in the round, as it won the first match against Croatia, and in the second round it defeated the Moroccan national team.

The “Pharaohs” lead the seventh group with 9 points, i.e. the full mark.

With the end of the group stage, the Egyptian national team qualified for the main round in the tournament, to which the first 3 teams in each group qualify, noting that the tournament in the group stage includes 8 groups.

The main round includes 24 teams, which are divided into 4 groups, each of which includes 6 teams.

The World Handball Championship started on January 11 and will continue until the 29th, and is hosted by Poland and Sweden.