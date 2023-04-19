Mexicali, Baja California.- Wheat producers in the Valley of Mexicali They met in the Polvora neighborhood, to start with a demonstration in which they demand from the state governor, Marina del Pilar, a fair price for their wheat crops.

Tractor drivers from the region met at the crossroads of the federal highway between Mexicali, Baja California and San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora, with the state highway that goes from the Pólvora neighborhood, the Ejido Tula, to the airport.

Dozens of traffickers and private vehicles joined the demonstration that will end in the city of mexicali.

Some vehicles had blankets on which phrases such as:

“BC Governor, Marina del Pilar, the producers of the Valley of Mexicali deserve respect and attention”, “Reyna del Tik Tok, we occupy a fair price for the best wheat in the world, $8000/ TON, love is paid with love”, and “Producers of the Valley of Mexicali on the verge of extinction due to government apathy”.