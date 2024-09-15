The National Media Office, with a delegation headed by His Excellency Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the Office and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Media Council, is participating in the International Satellite Broadcasting Technology Exhibition and Conference. “IBC2024” Which concludes its activities today in the Dutch capital, Amsterdam, with the aim of redefining the future of the media and entertainment industry in the world by presenting the latest broadcasting solutions and technologies and media and entertainment technology in the world.

The participation of the National Media Office in “IBC2024” With the aim of learning about the latest technological techniques to enhance the efficiency of media operations, in addition to reviewing new innovations in the media, entertainment and advertising technology sectors, in addition to discussing global trends related to ethical considerations for the use of technology and its role in shaping the future of these industries..

– Leading the scene

His Excellency Abdullah Al Hamed said: “We are keen to follow the rapid technological developments witnessed by the media and communications sector, to provide advanced Emirati media content based on facts, logic and data-backed content, in addition to using modern technology applications to expose misleading methods and campaigns, rumours and lies, and to provide constructive, convincing, advanced and attractive content that can be at the forefront of the global media scene in line with the great achievements of the UAE under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him.”“

He added: “We attach great importance to active participation in international events that showcase the latest developments in the media sector, especially those related to the uses of artificial intelligence, its challenges and its role in shaping the future of global media, methods of detecting and combating fake news and misinformation, and identifying modern trends in blending technology and creativity in the media industry in a way that supports achieving the goals of the National Strategy for Creative and Cultural Industries.”“

His Excellency praised the distinguished participation and presence of Emirati cadres during the international conference, saying: “I am proud of the active participation of a group of Emiratis in this important event, who presented an inspiring model in representing the UAE, through their valuable contributions and active participation in discussing the latest technological developments in the media and entertainment sector, which reflects the success of the visions of our wise leadership in empowering national cadres and directing them towards creating a bright future in various sectors.”“

The head of the National Media Office pointed out that what he saw confirms the distinction of the people of the Gulf and their ability to compete globally, adding: “The distinguished Gulf participation in this event confirms that we have distinguished cadres capable of adapting to all technological developments and reaching the global leadership in science and technology while adhering to the ethical and value system of our Gulf societies.”“

– Rapid developments

His Excellency Abdullah Al Hamed attended a number of conference events, including the session “From Ideas to Impact: Integrating Technology, Creativity and Business”, which focused on the major changes in the global media landscape, with the continued decline of the role of traditional television and the increase in digital broadcasting viewership, and how to face these challenges, adapt to successive changes and achieve long-term profitability..

He also attended a session titled “Building a Future-Ready Technological Infrastructure for the Evolving Media Sector,” which discussed the importance of technological innovation and building a strong infrastructure to deal with rapid developments in digital media..

His Excellency participated in a session on the intersection of artificial intelligence and creativity and the inevitability of cooperation between humans and machines as the essence of the future of media, which addressed the opportunities and risks posed by artificial intelligence in producing creative content and whether it will replace or enhance human creativity..

It also witnessed other discussion sessions that highlighted the need to adopt advanced technology in the media industry and how to exploit new opportunities to achieve digital transformation, in addition to how human behavior keeps pace with the changes resulting from artificial intelligence and the digital environment..

The sessions, attended by His Excellency the Chairman of the National Media Office, included a session that discussed how traditional media can adapt to new viewer habits to provide user-focused content that attracts audiences..

Participates in the International Satellite Broadcasting Technology Exhibition and Conference “IBC2024” Over 325 of the world’s leading media, technology and entertainment experts, plus over 1,000 exhibitors from 170 countries.

This exhibition is considered one of the most important global events in the field of media and communication industry, as it brings together thousands of specialists, media professionals and prominent leaders from international media and news agencies over 57 years, while the conference represents a distinguished platform for exchanging ideas and experiences and presenting the latest developments in broadcasting and media production technologies..