According to the American newspaper, “Washington Post”, a number of scientists are developing a treatment in order to make the virus unable to develop, by depriving it of access to the proteins it needs to harm the human body.

The source stated, that if this scientific mission is accomplished, it will lead to filling the gap in the various vaccines and treatments currently available against Corona.

The currently available vaccines cannot prevent the transmission of infection to humans, but they help avoid the most severe symptoms when infected with “Covid 19”, reducing the possibility of hospitalization and death due to complications.

The virus relies on the proteins in the body to release additional copies of it, and therefore, depriving it of protein is like preventing a predator from food and oxygen, that is, weakening and exhausting it.

During the past month, two medical studies showed promising results for the treatment of “Covid 19” by targeting human proteins, and one of the two studies was published in the newspaper “Science Signalin”, while the second is subject to scientific scrutiny on a specialized website.

However, this scientific attempt faces several obstacles, especially in light of the fears of confounding some proteins in the human body.

Some scientists believe that the development of this technology did not receive sufficient funding, so that researchers can be sure of the efficacy more clearly.

The United States has allocated government funding of $ 577 million to accelerate the development of antiviral drugs to counteract “Covid 19”, but protein technology did not benefit from this support.

And the researcher in virology at Rockefeller University, and discoverer of the hepatitis C virus, Charles Rice, confirmed that the protein technology did not get the funding it needed to move forward.

Rice expressed disappointment at the exclusion of the treatment technology from funding, while it heralds a glimmer of hope to confront the epidemic that has spread on a large scale in the world at the beginning of 2020.