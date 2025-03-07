Malaga, the fashion province in recent years, has a great offer of education centers Infant, primary, secondary or high school. The options between public, private or concerted centers are very broad and varied for all those parents who are not clear in which center they want to enroll their children.

Many of them offer bilingual study programs or international, while they have all kinds of modern facilities that provide great educational experiences to the little ones. One of the most exclusive in the province of Malaga, in addition to One of the most expensiveis the Novaschool Sunland International.

This private center has been developed with the regulations British National Curriculumwhich makes it an international British school in Spain. Your native teachers also teach all subjects in this language, although without neglecting Spanish and other optional languages like French or German.

Among its facilities is an art and design room, music room, volleyball track, Footbo fieldl of artificial grass, library, dining room, in addition to two specific science laboratories. Includes, among other things, a Cross-Country circuitsomething that has almost no center.

How much does it cost to study in this center?



Given all the services and facilities he has, the Novaschool Sunland International is not suitable for all pockets. Each family has to face the payment of the initial registration of the course, in addition to the monthly fee or other optional services.

Registration quota:

Old student: 416 euros

New student: 605 euros

MONTHLY TEACHING FEE:

Preschool and Reception: 603.5 euros

Year 1 – 2 (3rd Infant – 1st Primary): 629 euros

Year 3- 4 (2nd- 3rd Primary): 669.5 euros

Year 5-6 (4º-5º Primary): 696 euros

Year 7 – 9 (6th Primary – 1st ESO – 2nd ESO): 722.5 euros

Year 10 – 11 (3rd ESO – 4th ESO): 728.1 euros

Baccalaureate: 732.6 euros

Optional services:

Dining: 1,800 euros per year

Transport: 1,730 euros per year

Morning classroom: 63 euros per month

Taking into account the rates of this center, a high school student who made use of the dining and transport service would have to deal with A monthly cost of 1,085.6 euros. If we add the registration quota as a new student, the annual disbursement can reach the 11,461 euros.