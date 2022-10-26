The celebration for the 50th anniversary of the world boxing title achieved by Antonio Cervantes Reyes, ‘Kid Pambelé‘, are divided into three assaults, all of them in the department of Bolívar.

The initial is scheduled for this Thursday, at 10 in the morning, in the University cartagena, with a conversation in which the member of the World Boxing Hall of Fame will dialogue with specialized journalists Estewil Quesada Fernández, regional editor of EL TIEMPO, and Eugenio Baena Calvo, of Caracol Radio, and coach Orlando Pineda, who was a training partner at the beginning of his career. He will moderate the journalist Freddy Jinete Daza.

(Luisa Agudelo: the heroine who put Colombia in the final of the U-17 World Cup)

(Colombia selection: journalist would have evidence of ‘arrangement’ of the game with Peru)

The event is organized by the University of Cartagena, through its Vice President for University Welfare, and the Colombian Boxing Federation.

The next day, Friday, the half century since his victory in Panama City, in 10 rounds, over the then junior welterweight champion of the World Boxing Association (WBA), the Panamanian Alfonso ‘Peppermint’ Frazer, the action of the intermediate assault will move to its cradle: San Basilio de Palenque.

The parade

A caravan of cars will leave Cartagena at 8 in the morning heading to the corregimiento that belongs to the municipality of Mahates. Before that, it will make a stop in the municipality of Turbaco, where Pambelé lives, and continue until it reaches the first free town in the Americas.

There are various acts, under the organization of the palenquera community and the representative to the Camera Cha Dorina Hernandez. At 10 in the morning there will be another conversation in which Pambelé will speak with journalists Nelson Aquiles Arrieta and Estewil Quesada Fernández. In the afternoon there will be a boxing card.

And the final assault will be on Sunday, November 6 at the coliseum Bernardo Caraballo of Cartagena, where he will be honored with an international boxing poster, called ‘Fifty Years of Glory: Antonio Cervantes Reyes’, presented by the company Alberto Agámez Producciones.

Two international titles and one national make up the poster that will be broadcast by ESPNKnockout. The main event will be between the undefeated Colombians Leonardo Carrillo (champion, 15-0-1) and Edwin ‘La Roca’ Barrios (challenger, 9-0). The ticket office is now available at www.eventu.co.

(Colombian women’s U-17 team: when and against whom does the final play

(Historical: Colombia, to the final of the Women’s U-17 World Cup!)

Sports