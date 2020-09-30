The TV duel is unlikely to have had the desired effect for Donald Trump and Joe Biden, the debate ended in a mud fight. But a right-wing group is enthusiastic.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden fought a violent battle of words in the first TV duel before the US elections.

With his statements, the US president apparently fired a right-wing group.

Donald Trump’s son is now rowing back.

Cleveland / USA – Donald Trump and surprised with unexpectedly harsh phrases Joe Biden on Tuesday evening (local time), from the TV duel, neither of the two should be considered Winner* emerge. First surveys show that viewers had found the behavior of the two as “exhausting”. While the tone of the two opponents caused a stir, the reaction of a right-wing shocked now grouping. Because this is celebrating now Donald Trump for his statements.

TV duel: Donald Trump makes a statement for enthusiasm in the right group

As the “New York Times” namely now reported, has a statement of US President Donald Trump Enthusiasm sparked among supporters of the right-wing group “Proud Boys”. The “New York Times” reported Wednesday in private channels on social media Proud Boys supporters Trump’s comment hailed as “historic”. In a canal members of the group the President’s statement was taken as tacit approval of their violent tactics. Another message said the group was already seeing an increase in the number of “new recruits”.

Trump had on Tuesday evening in the TV debate with his challenger Joe Biden before the Presidential election refused to condemn right-wing groups. “Who should I judge?” He asked host Chris Wallace. “Proud Boys – hold back and be ready,” said Trump afterwards (“stand down and stand

by “). Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. said on the broadcaster CBS that his father made a mistake. The “New York Times” quoted Presidential Advisor Jason Millerwho said Trump made it clear that the Proud Boys should end violence.

USA: Donald Trump makes a clear statement about the right-wing group – his son is rowing back

The civil rights organization ADL classifies the Proud Boys as an unconventional current in right-wing American extremism. The group could be described as violent, nationalist and Islamophobic, among other things, according to the ADL. Their leaders pointed Racism allegations but back. Members are known to use violent tactics. Several members are due Violent crime To be sentenced.