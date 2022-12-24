A winter storm hits the United States this Christmas Eve, putting 200 million people – or 60% of the population – on alert in 48 of the 50 US states. Given its territorial extension, the so-called bomb cyclone is an unprecedented phenomenon, which has already resulted in at least 19 deaths and 5,700 canceled flights in the country. The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that the temperature over the weekend could reach -56°C in some regions.

In Ohio alone, eight people died in weather-related accidents. Four deaths were recorded in a pileup, which involved about 50 vehicles on the Ohio Turnpike and left several injured. The information was confirmed by the Ohio Highway Patrol.

On Saturday morning, the New York State Police warned, through Twitter, about the danger of trying to travel on the roads. In one of the posts, the police reported that they were searching for dozens of drivers trapped in the blizzard.

“STAY OFF THE ROADS! Search and rescue is extremely slow due to the blizzard. Roads were not maintained last night due to zero visibility,” the warning read. The state entered a state of emergency on Friday (23).

Causing blizzards, power outages, flooding and trip cancellations, the storm ranges from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande on the border with Mexico. According to the NWS, extreme weather conditions represent a “once-in-a-generation” phenomenon. The map “depicts one of the largest expanses of winter alerts and warnings ever,” the meteorologists claim.

By Saturday morning, more than a million homes were in darkness, according to CBS News. In Georgia, hundreds of people were able to go unheated in temperatures well below zero.

People bundled up in Chicago on Friday (23) 🇧🇷 EFE

bomb cyclone

The weather phenomenon dubbed a bomb cyclone is the result of a cold air front coming down from the Arctic, bringing extreme temperatures, intense winds and heavy snow to much of the US. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures can drop more than 11 degrees Celsius in a few hours.

Bomb cyclone is the name given to a rapidly developing storm in which atmospheric pressure drops rapidly within 24 hours.

Experts heard by the Associated Press news agency explain that the US probably did not overcome records of negative temperatures recorded in the cold wave of 1983 or in the polar vortex of 2014.

Low temperatures should last a week and the expectation is that the country will return to normal levels for winter, in most regions.