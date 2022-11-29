A chase, a machete, shots and a coconut were the main elements that make up a video that went viral after being published on social networks.

In Brazil, a violent and unusual event occurred in a public market in Arapiraca when for unknown reasons, uniformed policemen were being chased by a man who wanted to stab them.

As a form of containment, the uniformed men fired rubber bullets; however, it was in vain, as the attacker continued to threaten them with the knife in his hand.

In fact, Brazilian authorities can be heard repeatedly asking the man to drop the knife.

It was increasingly difficult to evade the attention of the attacker, who continued to be ‘signed’ to harm the uniformed man.

The man in the camouflage shirt was the man who threw the coconut. Photo: Instagram: @miamidiario

So in the face of insufficient efforts by the police, a local man took matters into his own hands and defended the authorities in the most unusual way: he ‘hit’ him so hard that he knocked the man down.

The man, who would be the next hero for the authorities, He took a large coconut and threw it at the attacker.

As a consequence, the man fell to the ground and they managed to neutralize him.. Both the uniformed men and the man who threw the coconut approached the attacker. However, as can be seen in the images, they did not do much.

The video had countless reactions and comments from humor, some of them were: “Bravo for the brave coconut thrower”, “I can’t help but laugh out loud imagining that now they give coconuts to the policemen”, “the policemen are They were waiting for the Coquero to stop him” and “the vigilante coconut”.

GERALDINE BAJONERO VASQUEZ

Writing Trends