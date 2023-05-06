Since the end of April 2023, the followers of the Colombian reggaeton singer J Balvin began to show interest in what would seem to be the singer’s first formal reappearance on the music scene. Then it was learned that the urban artist was recording a video clip in his homeland.

Without great details since then, he continues without sharing information on his social profiles, despite a clip that would look like a movie has let us see what would be the confirmation of the official return of J Balvin to music and that it would be fair in a possible collaboration.

After months of absence and almost deathly silence on his official social networks, José Álvaro Osorio Balvin, better known as J Balvin, has stopped being seen in his powerful attitude in a fragment of the new music video clip Better than mesong by Puerto Rican reggaeton artist Anuel AA together with DJ Luian and Mambo Kingz.

It was the night of Thursday, May 4, when Anuel premiered his controversial song Better than me, in which he would supposedly imply that he misses Karol G and a critical message towards her new partner, Feid. But in addition to the controversial lyrics of the song, the visual directed by Truviews shows in the final stretch in the style of a Movie trailerthe return of J Balvin is projected for a few seconds, who apparently will collaborate with Anuel AA.

The plot of the clip Better than me it concludes, but the visual continues with a next shot inside a luxury vehicle where a video call suddenly rings. The shot opens and allows us to see J Balvin dressed in a black shirt, pants, beret and matching designer glasses.

The reggaeton player answers Dj Luian’s video call and is heard mentioning that (he J Balvin) “I know you’re like Bruce Wayne (Batman) and all that you don’t let yourself be seen, but bastardxx I’m going to release an EP with Anuel and nobody knows and I want to know if I can count on you”, says Luian.

For his part, Balvin responds by turning the screen of his smartphone to show that Karol G’s ex-boyfriend is sitting next to him, who only smiles, implying that he has already advanced in that job proposal.

This is how you can deduce what will be on the album heartbreaker of Anuel AA where J Balvin will be a part and that is integrated into the collaborations with Maluma and other urban exponents with whom he has worked. There has also been speculation about who else could be part of that EP, but for now Balvin is inside.