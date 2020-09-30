While the Brexit negotiators have been in the ninth and, for the time being, last round of negotiations since Tuesday, Prime Minister Johnson is bringing his controversial internal market law through parliament – as a “safety net” in the event of a hard Brexit.

TDespite all warnings, the British House of Commons voted for the controversial Internal Market Act, with which Great Britain wants to undo parts of the already valid Brexit deal with the EU. With 340 to 256 votes, Prime Minister Boris Johnson passed the law through the London Parliament on Tuesday evening with a clear majority. Next, the law has yet to pass the House of Lords.

The EU had previously condemned Johnson’s plans as a breach of trust and asked London to give in by the end of September. However, the British government insists that the law will be used as a “safety net” in the event of a hard Brexit. Johnson had previously brought some deviants in his own ranks into line by assuring them further parliamentary control. Some Tories, including ex-Prime Minister Theresa May, had expressed criticism to the last. An amendment by the Labor Party, which was supposed to change the controversial passages of the law, had been rejected on Tuesday.

Despite the conflict with the EU, the negotiating teams on both sides started the ninth and, for the time being, last planned round of negotiations on a trade pact in Brussels on Tuesday. Even though time is getting scarcer, negotiations are still stalling. In particular, the negotiators have not yet reached agreement on the rules governing fishing and government support for British companies. At the turn of the year, when the Brexit transition phase expires, there is a threat of a hard economic break with tariffs and other trade barriers.