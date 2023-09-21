Like a chameleon, the paint changes color under the influence of the environment. Light when it’s warm, dark when it’s cold. The paint can therefore contribute to ‘passive’ cooling and heating of buildings: it contributes without consuming energy itself.

Researchers from the Harbin Institute of Technology in China designed the chameleon coating for surfaces and buildings in places where seasons change considerably, as is also the case in the Netherlands. The paint is easy to manufacture and apply, they write on Wednesday in the scientific journal Nano Letters.

35 percent of global energy consumption goes to buildings. Of this, 60 percent is used for cooling and heating. Coatings can help reduce this energy consumption. Until now, such paints were mainly designed with cooling in mind.

The idea of ​​the cooling coatings is to send as much radiant energy as possible back into space. If more energy goes out than in, the surface remains cooler than the surroundings. That goes beyond just being very white to reflect a lot; Small particles in the paint also scatter the light in such a way that it acquires the right wavelength to be able to travel back into space.

Hot spots

A surface with such a coating can be up to 10 degrees less warm than the ambient temperature – the logical consequence is that the space underneath also heats up less.

This is especially useful in sunny, hot places. In places where seasons change considerably, around mid-latitudes, the reflective coatings have the opposite effect during cold periods. They also provide extra cooling on cold days, which means more heating is required.

A desert chameleon that occurs in Namibia, among other places, inspired the Chinese researchers. The chameleon regulates its body temperature by adjusting the color of its skin depending on the ambient temperature. The hotter it is, the whiter the skin. As it cools, it becomes darker. The paint does something similar.

The cooling effect is achieved by the coating thanks to nanoparticles of barium sulphate (BaSO 4 ) and aluminum oxide (Al 2 O 3 ). The nanoparticles vary in size, and the exact sizes that must be present to properly scatter and reflect light have been calculated. The use of these nanoparticles is not new, they were also found in other reflective coatings.

If the temperature falls below 20 degrees, so-called thermochromic microcapsules in the paint become active. That is new. The microcapsules contain crystal violet lactone, a dye more commonly used for thermodynamic processes.

The invisible light

At low temperatures, the dye reacts with bisphenol A: a proton from bisphenol A breaks open the ring shape of the organic compound. The paint then turns dark gray to black. In that state, the coating absorbs radiation, like other dark surfaces, causing the surface to become warm. When the environment warms up again, this process reverses.

The researchers tested the coating under various outdoor conditions. It showed that the reflection of invisible light and visible light decreased from 93 and 91 percent to 70 and 50 percent respectively. Regarding what this means for heat, the researchers report that on a sunny day at 10 degrees Celsius, a surface with only a cooling coating was 10.5 degrees, and a surface with the new coating was 19.2 degrees. At an outside temperature of 30 degrees, both coatings had the same temperature.

The article in Nano Letters ends in a rough calculation after many measurements: compared to a situation in which a paint is applied that only cools, the chameleon coating around the middle width wires could result in 20 percent less energy consumption in buildings.