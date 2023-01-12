A redhead with a sinaloense accent (sung and beaten) very pronounced when speaking and with the appearance of having just left the hairdresser’s, he is the one who leads the baton of the following social supports.

José Paz López, the municipal president of Badiraguato announces the details of the programs milk in your home Y Tortillas on your table.

Where the Badiraguatenses who qualify will receive a food support of six liters of lala milk 100with this first.

In case of being in the second, seven kilos of tortilla every seventh day, it should be noted that you can have the benefit of both projects if the socio-economic situation warrants it.

It will start with the Municipal head Y four locationsat the juncture of the demolition of the corn and for dairy it will go further with 15 locations.

As reported at the press conference held at the Hotel Lucerne of cualiacáninside the Jade room.

“The main requirements for this is that citizens are up to date with the payment of the water service and of predial” clarifies Wenceslao Medina, Wellness Director.

In clarifications, the municipal representative explains that currently there is a collection of 87% and the average cost per home of drinking water It is 75 pesos.

It is planned to reach a thousand families and the calls start from today, you can register at the Municipal Welfare Directoratelocated in the Badiraguato Town Hall.

Once they start the first of March The delivery of these provisions to the person on record will be restricted.

No representative will be authorized or the products of the company may be accumulated. basic basket replenished in the form of support.

In the event of avoiding going at the corresponding time, only the delivery indicated for the week in question will be delivered, without counting the previous ones.

“Three million will be used for milk and another three million for the tortilla from the current expense of the municipality” clarify José Paz López

In addition, he points out that his priority is to look for quality and price so that the following year a greater projection can be achieved.

you have budgeted until the December 31 which is the end of the fiscal year for the city council, according to the president.