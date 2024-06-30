Home page politics

Even with the best will in the world, integration fails when the numbers are too high and control is lost. A commentary by Christian Deutschländer.

Munich – It was only a matter of time before the whole of Germany started talking about the many, many knife crimes. Now it is a question of tone. A debate, sometimes venomous, has begun, with ramifications that include the question of how extensively the public broadcasters broadcast the Sylt hooligans, but initially forgot the reports about knife murderers.

Now that more and more crimes – most recently Mannheim, Oeynhausen, Fan Zone Stuttgart – are deeply shocking society, it is imperative that federal politicians, including the Chancellor and the government, speak loudly and clearly about borders and the problems of immigration. Unfortunately, many more cases will probably follow in the coming weeks that will attract a lot of attention. Away with the old fallacy that anyone who speaks about this strengthens the fringes! Keeping quiet about it is much more dangerous than talking about it.

Deportation of those not in need of protection: the basis for successful integration

At the beginning of a serious debate there is one realization: even with the best will in the world, integration fails when the numbers are too high and control is lost. Former Federal President Joachim Gauck, who was appointed to office on the left of center, expressed this perfectly in 2015: “Our hearts are wide, but our possibilities are limited.”

It was not generosity to take in everyone who showed up at the borders, but negligence. So those who demand order, restrictions and the deportation of those who do not need protection are not cold-hearted – in fact, this is the basis for integration to succeed and for the mood in the country not to change. A government, regardless of its color, that advises on this with clear, never inflammatory words and implements a tough asylum and deportation policy may be insulted by a few dreamers. But in the middle of the population, this is the last chance to regain trust. (Christian Deutschländer)