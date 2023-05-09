Each region has different customs for everything, or at least that’s the way it is in a country as diverse as Mexico. In the case of sinaloa is no exception and today we will tell you how is a wake with people who like to wear ‘The Hat on the side’.

The video that you will see at the end of the text was published in TikTok by a user whose identity we will keep anonymous, and we clarify, it was not recorded recently.

How do you imagine, the funeral and subsequent burial was held in Culiacán, Sinaloawith the customs that exist in that region of the country: an atmosphere much more festive than painful.

At the beginning of the recording you can see at least three crowns of the deada with the legend ‘From Ismael Zambada’ and the other ‘From Chaidez’. The first character named is better known among the Sinaloan culture as ‘El Mayo’.

In the following scene a group of men can be seen buying lots of Tecate Light beer in a can version, one of the most used in the northern state.

After that, you see another subject using a van as a cooler to preserve alcoholic beverages while a Sinaloan band plays in the background. All this, inside a cemetery in Culiacán.

drug culture

The narco culture, also known as drug cultureis a sociocultural phenomenon that has developed in some countries where there is a significant presence of drug trafficking and the violence associated with it.

It is a set of practices, symbols, values ​​and lifestyles that revolve around the figure of the drug trafficker and his economic power.

Drug culture manifests itself in different aspects, such as music, movies, fashion, symbols and the language used by people involved in drug trafficking. In music, for example, genres such as the narcocorrido have emerged, which tells stories and glorifies the life of drug traffickers.

In the cinema, films and series have been produced that portray the life of drug traffickers and their violent actions.

This phenomenon has generated controversy and debate, as some argue that drug culture glorifies violence and drug trafficking, normalizing and glamorizing illegal activities.

On the other hand also It is considered a form of cultural expression and a manifestation of the social reality in certain regions affected by drug trafficking.

It is important to note that drug culture does not represent the entire society of the countries where it develops. There are various positions and opinions in this regard, and many people reject this culture as harmful and dangerous.