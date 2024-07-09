So that you can control and manage your refrigerator from any time and place, Soriana offers a variety of appliances so that you can renew your home with innovation and the best technology. The Mexican chain provides White Line items from brands such as Acros, Hisense, Samsung, LG and more, so that its customers can choose the one that best suits their needs, in this season of offers. Soriana Organization with the arrival of Julio Regalado there are unmissable offers.

Take advantage of this opportunity to purchase the Samsung AI Top Mount Refrigerator Water Dispenser 14p3 with a discount of 5 thousand pesos and the option of 18 months without interest. Originally priced at $15,990, you can now get it for only $10,990. This is the refrigerator with the best discount and that Soriana is almost giving away, so you can’t miss out on its details as it is a great option to buy.

Features of the Samsung AI Top Mount Refrigerator Water Dispenser 14p3

◉ Spacious Storage: Enjoy a larger interior with an additional 20 liters thanks to SpaceMax™ technology, which uses high-density urethane insulation for thinner walls without compromising energy efficiency.

◉ BPA Free Water Dispenser: Perfect for minimalist kitchens, integrated into the door with easy-to-use controls, providing refreshing, filtered water without having to open the refrigerator.

◉ Built-in Wi-Fi: Control and manage your refrigerator from anywhere using the SmartThings™ app, available on Android and iOS devices. Adjust the temperature, receive alerts, and diagnose problems with ease.

Specifications:

◉ Brand: Samsung

◉ Model: RT38DG6224S9EM

◉ Color: Gray

◉ Weight: 60.00 kg

◉ Capacity: 387 liters (14 P3)

◉ Style: Top Mount

◉ Power on: Manual

◉ Material: Plastic shelves in the freezer and tempered glass shelves in the cooler

◉ Number of Lights: 1

◉ Dimensions: 70 cm wide x 171 cm high x 67 cm deep

◉ Finish: Refined stainless steel

◉ Contents: 1 Refrigerator, user manual

◉ Technology: AI, Built-in Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter

◉ Samsung Bespoke AI™ Line Reviews

◉ Moi Magazine: “The BESPOKE AI™ line is made to transform the needs of your home, helping you with Artificial Intelligence to have more comfort when setting up your spaces.”

◉ Radio Fórmula: “Bespoke, the line of appliances to transform the home with AI.”

◉ Isa Marcial: “Convenient and ideal for saving time and space.”