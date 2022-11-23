Two hundred and ninety, three hundred km/h and then the crash: a Lamborghini Huracàn worth over 200,000 euros goes up in smoke after a high-speed crash on the motorway. This is what the sequence of a video shot with a smartphone on board the S. Agata Bolognese racing car shows, a few moments before the accident which, fortunately, did not have serious consequences for the occupants. The same cannot be said of the rented Huracàn, which withstood the impact against the guardrail well, protecting the driver and passenger, but not the flames generated by the fire following the impact. The dynamics of the accident is not clear, given that the video stops after the driver announces that he has reached 310 km/h, and then resumes in the following moments after the accident. The accident occurred on the A16 Naples-Canosa motorway section, but it is only the latest example of the mania for protagonism exalted by social networks, which also and above all affects those who are not used to dealing with a 640 HP supercar.