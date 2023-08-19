With a 2-0 score Sweden takes bronze and ends the Australian dream

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Sweden celebrates after making it 2-0 in the match for third place in the Women’s World Cup.
This would be the fourth bronze in its history thanks to goals from Rölfo and Asllani.
Sweden has taken third place in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the fourth bronze in its history, after beating co-hosts Australia (2-0), thanks to goals from Fridolina Rölfo (m.30) and Kosovare Asllani (m.62).
The match started at 08:00 GMT (10:00 CEST) at the Brisbane Stadium (Australia).
This was the starting eleven for Sweden: Zecira Musovic; Jonna Andersson, Magdalena Eriksson, Amanda Ilestedt, Nathalie Bjorn; Elin Rubensson, Filippa Angeldal, Kosovare Asllani; Fridolina Rolfö, Johanna Kaneryd, Stina Blackstenius.
Australia bet on: Mackenzie Arnold; Steph Catley, Clare Polkinghorne, Clare Hunt, Ellie Carpenter; Katrina Gorry, Kyra Cooney-Cross; Caitlin Foord, Hayley Raso, Sam Kerr, Mary Fowler.
