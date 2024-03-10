Projections show the Democratic Alliance coalition with 79 seats, just two more than the left-wing party PS

A AD (Democratic Alliance), center-right coalition formed by PSD (Social Democratic Party), CDS-PP (Social Democratic Center – Popular Party) and PPM (Partido Popular Monárquico), leads Portugal's legislative elections on Sunday (10 March 2024) with a small advantage. With 99.01% of ballots counted until 3:15 am (Brasília time) this Monday (11 March), the coalition won 79 chairs in the Assembly of the Republic. The opposing left-wing party P.S. (Socialist Party) appears with 77 seats. Already 48 deputies from the right-wing party He arrives were elected. The information is from SGMAI (General Secretariat of the Ministry of Internal Administration) of Portugal.

The votes remain to be counted from the Portuguese who live outside the country. They are responsible for electing 4 deputies. Even so, the AD leader, Luís Montenegro, has already spoken of victory. The general secretary of the PS, Pedro Nuno Santos, declared that the party is moving into opposition and will not present sanctions to overthrow any right-wing minority government.

Luís Montenegro spoke in the early hours of this Monday (11th March) in Portugal, late Sunday night (10th March) in Brazil. He said that “seems to be unavoidable” that the AD won the elections and stated that he hopes that the Portuguese president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, will invite the alliance to form a government. He reaffirmed his commitment not to form a coalition with Chega.

“In view of the electoral victory, it is my well-founded expectation that the President of the Republic will be able to nominate me as Prime Minister. In the expectation that this will happen, my commitment is to comply with the change. It will be fulfilled with a new prime minister, with a new government and with new policies”, he declared.

The number of deputies elected by the AD does not reach an absolute majority (116 seats). This majority will not be achieved even if the alliance forms a coalition with the IL (Liberal Initiative), which has already elected 8 deputies. Without a formal coalition with Chega, it would govern in a minority capacity, needing to negotiate with the other parties the approval of projects and annual budgets.

Pedro Nuno Santos, leader of the PS, stated that the acronym “will be opposition”. According to him, any attempt to recreate the “contraption” would be rejected by the right. A “contraption” it was the coalition formed in 2015 that made it possible for the PS to form a government. In addition to the socialists, the CDU (Unitarian Democratic Coalition) – formed by PCP (Portuguese Communist Party) and PEV (Ecologist Party “The Greens”)– and the BE (Left Bloc).

“Let's leave tactics out: we don't have a majority”, he said the socialist. “We will be opposition, we will renew the party and we will seek to recover the Portuguese dissatisfied with the PS. This is our task”, he stated, adding that, despite not preventing the formation of a minority AD government, the PS will not help the alliance to remain in power.

“The AD that does not count on the PS to govern (…) It is not us who [os deputados da aliança] have to ask to support a government [da AD]”, he said. Pedro Nuno Santos highlighted that the PS, despite not having won, had a significant victory and will continue to defend what it considers essential.

ELECTORAL PARTICIPATION

Of the more than 9 million eligible to vote on Sunday (10 March), 66.23% attended the polls. Abstention was 33.8% –smaller than that recorded in 2022, when 48.54% abstained.

ELECTION IN PORTUGAL

Unlike Brazil, the European country lives under a semi-presidential regime, in which the prime minister is the head of the Executive and the president is the head of State.

The Portuguese Prime Minister is appointed by the President after consultation with the parties in the Assembly. The head of state traditionally appoints the leader of the party or coalition that achieved a majority in the legislative elections. In the election, there are 230 deputies elected for a 4-year term.

Voters over the age of 18 vote for parties or coalitions, not for a candidate. Voting is not mandatory in the country.

Sunday's election (10 March) was brought forward to choose the replacement for former Prime Minister António Costa, from the PS. He had been in power since 2015.

With the Socialist Party's victory in 2022, Costa should have stayed in office until 2026. He, however, resigned in November 2023 after being involved in a Public Prosecutor's Office investigation into irregular lithium and green hydrogen projects.

Costa also left the leadership of the Socialist Party. This forced the party to hold internal elections to choose its new general secretary. Pedro Nuno Santos, deputy and former minister of the Costa government, won.

With Costa's departure, the president of Portugal, Marcelo Rabelo de Sousa, dissolved the Assembly of the Republic on January 15 and called new elections.

WHO IS LUÍS MONTENEGRO

The leader of the PSD, Luís Montenegro, is 51 years old. He has a law degree. He was elected deputy for the first time in 2002. re-elected 4 times (2005, 2009, 2011 and 2015), remaining in the Assembly of the Republic for 16 years.

He was leader of the PSD bench from 2011 to 2017. Part of that time covered the government of Pedro Passos Coelho, Prime Minister of Portugal from 2011 to 2015, a period in which the country faced serious economic difficulties and fiscal austerity measures.

When he left the Assembly of the Republic in 2018, Montenegro dedicated himself to his studies. She completed a postgraduate degree in personal data protection law and a course on management and leadership.