Projections show the Democratic Alliance coalition with 69 seats, just one more than the left-wing party PS

A AD (Democratic Alliance), center-right coalition formed by PSD (Social Democratic Party), CDS-PP (Social Democratic Center – Popular Party) and PPM (Partido Popular Monárquico), leads Portugal's legislative elections this Sunday (10 March 2024) with a small advantage. With 98.53% of ballots counted until 8:20 pm (Brasília time), the coalition won 69 chairs in the Assembly of the Republic. The opposing left-wing party P.S. (Socialist Party) appears with 68 seats. Already 43 deputies from the right-wing party He arrives were elected. The information is from SGMAI (General Secretariat of the Ministry of Internal Administration) of Portugal.