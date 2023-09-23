So Nobody knows exactly why (almost) all Lotus have a name that begins with E. Elite, Elan, Europa, Esprit and Elise are models from before. Emira, Eletre and Evija from the current program are now joined by Emeya. The sports sedan is scheduled to come onto the market in 2024 and shares much of its technology with the still fresh SUV Eletre. The Emira sports car is the only and last combustion engine in the portfolio.

Lotus from Hethel in northern England looks back on 75 years of tradition, has gone through turbulent times and is now part of the Chinese Geely empire, which also includes Volvo, Polestar, Smart and several other brands. Although the cars will be built in Wuhan, the brand will remain European, with the headquarters in Hethel and the development center in Raunheim, Hesse, claims Lotus.

The Emeya is said to have an output of 905 hp (675 kW) and a maximum torque of 985 Newton meters. The top speed is stated to be 256 km/h, and it takes less than three seconds to reach 100 km/h from a standstill. A battery with a capacity of 102 kWh ensures long ranges, and charging is possible with up to 350 kW thanks to 800-volt technology, which means that 150 kilometers of new range can be refueled in five minutes. In less than 20 minutes, an almost empty battery can be 80 percent full again. Lotus promises “from Amsterdam to Paris on one charge,” which would be 502 kilometers.

The air-suspended Emeya GT is designed as a five-seater, but a four-seater version is in preparation. The interior is designed with “sustainable materials”, leather is a thing of the past. The fittings are tailored to the driver, and a 55-inch head-up display is intended to impress. Lotus originally comes from racing, the Emeya maintains this tradition with a large, movable rear spoiler. Prices have not yet been determined, we estimate upwards of 150,000 euros.