Sweets, jellies, liqueurs, cakes, pies and other foods prepared with guava by producers in the region of Brazlândia, in the Federal District (DF), promise to please the palate and fill the eyes and table of visitors to the 7th edition of the Guava Fair this year. and next weekend. “The Guava Fair is an opportunity for producers to sell, show a little of what is produced in the region. Most of the production of this fruit in the DF is here in Brazlândia, which is why the fair is important in this region”, says Denise Fonseca, president of the Technical Assistance and Rural Extension Company of the Federal District (Emater-DF).

With a total cultivated area of ​​313.6 hectares and 123 producers, in the Federal District, approximately 9 thousand tons of the fruit should be harvested this year. The main harvest takes place at the end of March. The second harvest period, the “safrinha”, takes place from September to October. According to the manager of Emater-DF, Hélio Roberto Lopes, the expectation is that the production will reach a gross income of R$ 11.25 million. “It was a year in which it rained a lot, but it did not significantly affect production, as guava is demanding in terms of water”.

Schedule

The fair’s program is extensive. In addition to free workshops on sweet and savory recipes with guava, on April 2nd and 9th, there will be a contest of recipes made with the star of the fair. For those who want to start or improve guava production, this Saturday will have a Field Day. Technicians from Emater-DF, on a rural property, will talk about seedling spacing, pruning and harvesting and guava production costs. The inscription will be onlinefree of charge and will have 120 seats.

For those who prefer to know more about the cultivation, harvest and eat the fruit from the tree, on April 3 and 10, the Colha & Pague will be held.

Service

7th Guava Fair of Brazlândia

Date: 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th of April

Opening hours: Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 10 pm (food court until midnight).

On weekdays, it opens at 6pm.

Location: Alexandre de Gusmão Rural and Cultural Association (Arcag) – BR-080, Km 13, Brazlândia-DF. Free entrance.

