A Coast Guard spokeswoman told Agence France-Presse: “We received information at 14:47 (05:47 GMT) that a US Osprey military plane crashed off Yakushima Island.”

She added, “We were also informed that there was a crew of 8 people on the plane. We do not have additional information at this time.”

Yakushima Island is located south of Kyushu Island in the far south of Japan.

This accident comes after another Osprey military plane crashed in northern Australia in August, killing 3 US Marines out of 23 people aboard.

The Boeing MV-22B Osprey crashed on Melville Island, north of Darwin, during military training for local forces.