With only 9 days left until the end of his term as President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro decided to share his LinkedIn profile on his social networks. The post in stories was a joke on the Internet, as the platform works as a sharing network for professionals – and for looking for a job.

The Instagram post shows a photo of Bolsonaro and the link to redirect the follower to the profile. On the last 11th, he had already shared links to other networks, such as TikTok and LinkedIn itself, on Twitter, the network he used most during the 4 years of management in the Federal Executive. In addition to the photo, the post is accompanied by the song Fur Eliseone of the composer’s classics Ludwig van Beethoven.

+ Congress ‘forgives’ Dilma bills and blinds Bolsonaro from becoming ineligible

On the profile of the professional network, the bio is short: “Captain of the Brazilian Army, elected 38th President of the Federative Republic of Brazil”, wrote the representative.

It is worth remembering that Bolsonaro has reduced the pace of interaction on the networks since he was defeated in the elections by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

See reactions from netizens after the post:

The post Decision on Josué’s fate at Fiesp is postponed to January appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.



#days #leave #presidency #Bolsonaro #releases #Linkedin